Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,364,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520,000. Sierra Wireless comprises approximately 2.5% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 3.49% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,820,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 61.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,227 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 217,635 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. 6,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,486. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

