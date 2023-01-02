Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of Turquoise Hill Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 680,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $391.08 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

