Vertcoin Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $19,055.64 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,726.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00447144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00889091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00596082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00250628 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,804,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

