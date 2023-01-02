Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock worth $803,713. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

