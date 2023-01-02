Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,777 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASML by 24,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $546.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,045. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $805.28. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

