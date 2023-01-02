Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 999.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $299,000.

FNDB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

