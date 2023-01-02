Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.