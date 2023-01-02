Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 72.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

