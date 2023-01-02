Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

