Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 72.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.56. 33,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.