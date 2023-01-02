Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,167 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,807. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

