Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.13. 10,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

