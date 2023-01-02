Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693,602 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $33,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,079,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 548,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop Company Profile

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.