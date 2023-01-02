Vow Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $85.92 million and $394,674.69 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

