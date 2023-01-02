W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

GWW stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.25. 5,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

