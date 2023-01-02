Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 201,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,019,000 after purchasing an additional 58,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,044. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

