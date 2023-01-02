Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Short Interest Up 18.1% in December

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 568,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $810.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

