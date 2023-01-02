Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $59.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.