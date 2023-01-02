WeBuy (WE) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

WeBuy (WE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. WeBuy has a total market cap of $490.32 million and $2.13 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $11.21 or 0.00067119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

