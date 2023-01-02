Wojak Finance Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $153.35 million and $3,222.77 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

