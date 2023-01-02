Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 74,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wolfden Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$30.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.40.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

