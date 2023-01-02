Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.05 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $16,654.04 or 0.99829790 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $43.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 183,148 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

