Wrapped Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,507.37 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and $8,507.37 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02185137 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,855.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

