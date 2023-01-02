Wrapped Velas Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $49.49 million and $9,630.17 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02185137 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,855.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

