XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
XOMA Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $24.80 on Monday. XOMA has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78.
XOMA Company Profile
