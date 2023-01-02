xSUSHI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00007687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $12,664.88 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

