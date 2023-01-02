YES WORLD (YES) Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

