Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.74 million. Yext also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.53 on Monday. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

In other Yext news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yext by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Yext by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

