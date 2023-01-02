ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353,240.78

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $353,240.78 and $20.87 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00237812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.