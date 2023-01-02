Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $76.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.