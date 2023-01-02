Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of United Community Banks worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,773,000 after acquiring an additional 548,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

