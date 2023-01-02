Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $20.09 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after purchasing an additional 825,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

