Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $146.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

