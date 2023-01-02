Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,752 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.