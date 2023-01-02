Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Axonics makes up 0.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $62.53 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

