Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 279.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,270,000 after acquiring an additional 310,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

