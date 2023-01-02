Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,284 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Hostess Brands worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.