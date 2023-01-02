Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Banner worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.20 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

