Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 28.8% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.39% of Zillow Group worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 100,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

