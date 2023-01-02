Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Down 30%

Shares of Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating) dropped 30% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

Zoltav Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.50. The company has a market cap of £14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

About Zoltav Resources

(Get Rating)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.