1,451 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $884,609. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $191.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.