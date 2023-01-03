4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 303,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.