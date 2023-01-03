927 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.66 on Tuesday, hitting $478.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.48 and a 200 day moving average of $439.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

