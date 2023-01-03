95,502 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 799,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226,872. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

