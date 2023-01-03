ABBC Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.72 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $88.11 million and $8.72 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00463523 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.34 or 0.02257453 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.70 or 0.29660742 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,749,024 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.