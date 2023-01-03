ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0002

ABCMETA (META) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $23.61 million and $14,216.03 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228490 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00028503 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,325.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

