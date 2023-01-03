Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $65.40 million and $795,727.91 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228490 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11509834 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $838,674.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

