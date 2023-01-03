Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 3,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$30.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

