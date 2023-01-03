aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $86.74 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $86.74 million and $12.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00027344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

