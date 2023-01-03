Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. Airbus has a 1 year low of $82.66 and a 1 year high of $137.46.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

