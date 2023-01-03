Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.
Airbus Price Performance
Airbus stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. Airbus has a 1 year low of $82.66 and a 1 year high of $137.46.
Airbus Company Profile
